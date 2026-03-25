CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township is bringing back its Easter egg hunt this weekend, open to all families in the community.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Cascade Recreation Park. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the hunt kicking off at 10 a.m.

The free, family-friendly event — which launched for the first time last year — features more than 20,000 stuffed eggs scattered across the field. Hidden among them are a handful of golden eggs containing special surprises.

This year, the township has partnered with Culver's, adding different types of balls spread across the field alongside the eggs.

A designated toddler-friendly hunt area will give younger children their own space to participate.

In addition to the egg hunt, attendees can expect live bunnies, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a live DJ, music and booths from community partners.

Organizers say the event is open to everyone — not just Cascade Township neighbors.

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Cascade Township to host Easter egg hunt open to all families

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