CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township has temporarily halted consideration of data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities while neighbors dealing with water contamination issues worry about additional strain on local infrastructure.

Six-Month Moratorium Approved

The township board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on data centers Wednesday, giving officials time to research potential impacts before making long-term decisions.

The move comes as communities nationwide grapple with the expansion of data centers, which house computer equipment and can consume massive amounts of water for cooling systems.

Neighbors Cite Existing Water Problems

Tom Gottlick, a Cascade Township neighbor whose water contains PFAS contamination, said he's concerned about the township's ability to handle additional infrastructure demands.

"Clean drinking water for the people that are living here now, that needs to be the priority, that just absolutely needs to be the priority," Gottlick said.

When asked if Cascade could handle a data center, Gottlick responded: "No, because if they can't handle the infrastructure lack thereof right now, there's no way that Cascade could handle a data center."

PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," are linked to certain types of cancer after long-term exposure. Many Cascade Township neighbors are already dealing with PFAS contamination in their water supply.

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Cascade Township pauses data centers as neighbors raise water concerns

Township Takes Proactive Approach

Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said the moratorium wasn't made in response to a specific proposal, noting that no data center developers have approached the township. She described the move as proactive rather than reactive.

"I think it would be premature at this time to form an opinion about yes or no, but certainly there's some major concerns, and we want to make sure that whatever we do decide is based on a lot of information, and that it doesn't affect residents negatively," Lesperance said.

The moratorium applies to both data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities, as well as similar emerging land uses. It prevents township leaders from considering such proposals for six months, with the option to extend it for up to one year if necessary.

Lesperance acknowledged the township is in a difficult position regarding PFAS contamination, which is regulated and funded at the state level, limiting local action.

"I agree with the mentality of, we don't need to welcome a whole new problem that we don't even know the, you know, the effects of before… we've got enough on our plate with clean water in Cascade Township," Lesperance said.

Lesperance said she personally is "very hesitant towards allowing any data centers in Cascade Township right now."

Next Steps in Planning Process

Township staff are already working with legal counsel on a draft ordinance to address long-term regulations, regardless of whether data centers are ultimately allowed.

Federal officials are also exploring ways to address concerns about data centers' water use and other potential impacts as the national discussion continues to evolve.

For Gottlick, the focus should remain on current issues.

"Take care of the people here first before you start bringing in something that could have a detriment to the community," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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