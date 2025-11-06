Cascade Township advances zoning proposal despite heated opposition

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A tense crowd filled the Cascade library Wednesday night as residents voiced passionate opinions about a controversial zoning proposal in the neighborhood that could reshape the community.

Property owners dominated the public comment period, expressing concerns that the proposed changes would limit their development rights and decrease property values.

"Please stop the rhetoric among even your trustees," one Cascade property owner urged the board during public comment.

While some residents opposed the changes, others defended the township's approach.

"This entire process has been thoughtful, transparent and built on real community input," said one Cascade resident supporting township leaders.

Several attendees questioned the township's transparency, citing concerns about unposted work session meetings and delayed public notices that they felt limited community input.

"I would like to think the majority of people in this room would like to see this slow down," another resident commented during the lengthy public comment session.

The township proceeded by addressing neighbor concerns with Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance outlining the proposals key objectives which include, establishing sustainability amid intense development pressure, preserving community character, maintaining residents' quality of life, and protecting property values.

Township manager Jade Smith addressed posting and notice concerns stating that work session meetings are difficult to put on zoom due to lack of visuals and audios. He also mentioned that part of the issue was due to a change in staff. Smith emphasized that there was nothing intentional about the posting issues.

Throughout discussions, township leaders emphasized their cautious approach to the zoning changes, noting that while future additions to the zoning ordinance remain possible, they cannot undo development that has already occurred if there is an issue in the future.

Following extensive discussion, the board voted 4-3 to introduce the ordinance, though township leaders stressed that the proposal remains flexible with room for modifications before final adoption.

