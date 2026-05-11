CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community leaders and veterans gathered Monday in Cascade to dedicate a bridge on Cascade Road as the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The dedication ceremony brought together veterans, community leaders and families to honor those who served. A new plaque displayed on the bridge serves as a daily reminder.

"We've been working on it now for about probably a year, and we finally got it all put together. And it's just really a wonderful thing for veterans in this community," said Mel Bauman of McDonald-Osmer American Legion Post #451.

Members of American Legion say they look forward to creating a lasting tribute that future generations will see every day.

Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance says the project also serves as part of a larger effort to better connect the community around the Thornapple River and expand gathering spaces in the village area.

The celebration continued at the Historic Stone House, where neighbors and veterans came together for a community cookout.

Leaders say they hope the bridge will help keep the memory of veterans' service visible for years to come.



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Cascade Road bridge officially dedicated as Veterans Memorial Bridge

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