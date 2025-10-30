Cascade firefighters to visit neighborhoods on Halloween

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cascade firefighters will hand out fire safety materials, stickers and treats to trick-or-treaters Friday evening.

The firefighters will visit three locations throughout the evening:

At 6 p.m., they will be in Caravelle Village at the intersection of Bechalla and Patagonia drives.

At 6:30 p.m., they'll be at Thornapple Community Church.

At 7 p.m., they will be in Hidden Hills on the stretch of Vinewood Avenue between Aspenwood and Candlewood drives.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

