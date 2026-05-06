CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stretch of Cascade Road will soon carry a new name to honor military veterans.

Community members, veterans and local leaders will gather May 11 at noon for a dedication ceremony naming the Cascade Road Bridge the "Cascade Veterans Memorial Bridge."

The McDonald-Osmer American Legion Post 451 is partnering with the community on the effort. Organizers say the goal is to create a lasting tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

After the ceremony, the community is invited to a cookout at the Stone House on Orange Avenue.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Township officials hope the bridge will serve as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans while also giving future generations a place to reflect.



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Cascade Bridge Dedication Ceremony Set to Honor Veterans

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