As East Grand Rapids takes a closer look at E-device safety, cycling experts clarify laws

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — E-bikes have become a concern in East Grand Rapids after neighbors shared safety worries, particularly about children riding at fast speeds without protective gear.

"It's a safety issue, it's something we need to address," said Erica Dunten, a resident.

Doug La Fave, Deputy City Manager and Director of Public Works, said the city is aware of these issues and actively working to address them.

"We certainly are looking at some enforcement items in terms of an ordinance with the Department of Public Safety," La Fave said.

At the Oct. 20 city commission meeting, City Manager Shea Charles provided an update to the commission and community.

"Since the start of the school year, we've had three interactions with vehicles and e-devices," Charles said.

All injuries were minor, with riders of the devices at fault in two of the incidents.

"The city is in the process of trying to evaluate ways to provide a safe environment for all of our users, whether you're on an e-device, bike, you're walking, in a car, etc.," Charles said.

East Grand Rapids is described by Charles as "very pedestrian oriented, multi mobile, mobility community" that has seen a proliferation of e-devices over the last 12 months, particularly among students and younger residents. The city has formed an internal work group involving public safety, public works, public relations and city management to address the issue.

City leaders have identified four target areas: infrastructure, education, ordinance updates and enforcement.

"We've identified a couple model ordinances from other communities that we're going to build off of to bring forward for the commission in the next couple months," Charles said.

Current city ordinances do not address e-scooters and similar devices, prompting the need for updates. The city is also exploring educational programs through Parks and Recreation for all age groups and potential partnerships with East Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Visually, it may be difficult for residents to distinguish different kinds of e-bikes.

Andy Rohrer, Executive Director of the League of Michigan Bicyclists, explained the visual identification challenge and Michigan's specific e-bike definitions.

"In the Michigan compiled law, an e-bike is very specifically defined as having a seat or a saddle for the operator or the rider. It must have fully operable pedals, and it must not exceed 750 watts at maximum power," Rohrer said.

There are only three compliant classes of e-bikes under Michigan law.

"Class one provides assist up to 20 miles per hour, and it's only pedal assisted. Class two provides assist up to 20 miles per hour, pedal assisted or throttle operated. And then lastly, class three provides assist up to 28 miles per hour, but only pedal assisted," Rohrer said.

Class three bikes can only be operated by minors as young as 14, who are required to wear helmets until age 18 under Michigan law.

Rohrer emphasized the importance of compliance among cyclists and warned about non-compliant devices that exceed power limits or lack functional pedals.

He encouraged East Grand Rapids to seek citizen input while moving forward, "ensuring that they don't inadvertently harm legal users of E-bikes, legal users of bicycles, legal users of other e mobility devices."

Charles emphasized the importance of parental education and responsibility.

"For those families who have bought these devices for their children, in particular, we really encourage you, take the time educate them, encourage good behavior. Make them be aware of their surroundings when they're riding these e-devices and helmets are, you know, are so critical to protect everybody in these events," Charles said.

