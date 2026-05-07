EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids updated its bicycle ordinance Monday to address growing safety concerns about e-bikes and other micromobility devices as their use shifts from older to younger riders.

Safety Incidents Prompt Changes

The new rules expand existing bicycle regulations to include e-devices such as e-bikes, scooters and one-wheelers after ongoing neighbor concerns.

"I was running around the lake a few times and did get hit twice myself. As a mom I worry about my daughter, I also worry about the other kids that are on the bikes," said East Grand Rapids neighbor Erica Dunten last fall.

City Manager Shea Charles said youth use has expanded significantly, particularly for school commuting.

"We've seen a real expanded use of those devices throughout the community, particularly by the youth," Charles said.

New Rules and Restrictions

The ordinance requires riders to yield to pedestrians, ride single file on sidewalks and prohibits riding on downtown sidewalks in Gaslight Village. Riders 18 and under must wear helmets. On certain sidewalks within the Gaslight Village area, riders must walk their devices.

"We ask everybody riding their bikes, just to walk their bikes," Charles said.

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As e-device use grows, East Grand Rapids puts new rules in place

Industry Sees Demographic Shift

Tom Mulligan, owner of Pedego E-bikes in Cascade, confirmed the trend toward younger users.

"Historically retirees have been the ones that really came to e-bikes first," Mulligan said. "We're seeing more kids, and then college students as well, using them for commuting. I've got a handful of customers that are at GVSU and Aquinas, and even MSU."

Mulligan supports the regulations, noting different device types require different rules. E-motos without pedals shouldn't be on bike paths, while Class 1 and 2 e-bikes with 20 mph top speeds are generally safe on trails. Class 3 devices reaching 28 mph belong on roads.

"Sometimes I see children learning to walk on these bike paths, and you just need some regulation around that, especially as the technology is changing around micro mobility," Mulligan said.

Education Over Enforcement

Violators face civil fines up to $100, but the city will emphasize education first, planning to work with public safety schools and families to educate children on the changes.

"Taking a positive reinforcement approach out of the gate, we can go down a little bit different path, but that's not the approach we're taking," Charles said.

The ordinance takes effect around May 15.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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