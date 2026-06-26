ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new pedestrian bridge over the Thornapple River reached a major milestone over the weekend when construction crews installed deck pieces, connecting both sides of the 270-foot span.

The Ada Township project, which began in January with hopes of completion by July 15, continues to progress as neighbors and local businesses anticipate its opening.

Construction crews were still working on the bridge Friday, making steady progress despite weather-related delays that have pushed back the original timeline.

Local Business Sees Opportunity

Jason Kelly, general manager of Ada Garage Bar, believes the bridge will benefit downtown businesses by increasing foot traffic and easing parking challenges.

"Anything increasing foot traffic, as well as again alleviating the parking, will help all the businesses around the downtown area," Kelly said.

Kelly describes the current parking situation downtown as "get in where you fit in" and hopes the new bridge will improve conditions for both customers and employees.

"I have a couple that walk, and that bridge will definitely help them get to work a little faster," he said.

The bridge also addresses safety concerns from neighbors who felt unsafe walking on the existing bridge due to its proximity to vehicle traffic.

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As Ada pedestrian bridge nears opening, businesses look ahead to increased foot traffic

Community Impact

Kelly sees the project's benefits extending beyond his restaurant.

"This is our livelihood, but also it helps us to be able to donate and help the community a little more, and... events like fundraising nights for our Forest Hills schools," he said.

Updated Construction Timeline

Township Manager Julius Suchy said the bridge deck pour has been delayed until Monday, July 6. The pour and approach work will take two days to complete.

The deck and approach will then need eight days to cure before the bridge can open to pedestrian traffic.

Township officials now expect the bridge to open Thursday, July 16. Grass restoration work will continue after the bridge opens, with final project inspection scheduled for Monday, July 20.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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