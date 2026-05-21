EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new juried fine art fair will bring around 100 artists from across the country to East Grand Rapids next month.

The East Grand Rapids Fine Art Fair will take place in Gaslight Village June 5-7. The Guild of Artists and Artisans, which produces the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, is organizing the event.

The fair will feature original works in painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, fiber and mixed media. Each artist is selected through a competitive jury process, with artwork available at various price points for both new and experienced collectors.

Featured artist Paul King of Ann Arbor recently shifted from digital art to watercolor painting, transforming his work from digital drawings of musicians to watercolor paintings of barns. Other participants include local Grand Rapids artist Jeff Condon and regional Michigan artists such as Julie Billups of Ada and Kerry Rolewicz of Rockford.

The event will include live music, interactive experiences and opportunities to meet artists. Local restaurants and businesses will participate.

Hours are Friday, June 5 from 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

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Artists from across the country coming to East Grand Rapids

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