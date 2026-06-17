CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cascade business general manager plans to join the Kent Safety Network after his store was broken into twice within a few weeks last year.

Rishi Makkar, general manager of International Beverage, said the back-to-back break-ins felt personal.

"It's no different than anyone else being on vacation, and they found out that their home got broken into," Makkar said. "I spend more time at work than I do at home, so for me this is sadly my first home."

The same suspects were responsible for both break-ins at International Beverage. They were arrested by the Metro Pattern Crimes Team, which includes the Kent County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Police Department. The suspects were charged with criminal enterprise.

For initial Fox 17 coverage on the Kent Safety Network, click here.

Beyond Physical Damage

Beyond replacing doors and cleaning up, Makkar said there was an emotional toll.

"We work 60-70 hours a week, so it's as if someone broke into your house, so it's a little bit more personal than someone breaking into your business," he said.

Now Makkar is looking at the Kent Safety Network as a tool that could help law enforcement respond to future crimes more quickly.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

After two break-ins, Cascade business looks to new countywide safety program

How the Network Works

The network offers two main options for participation. Through the Community Camera Registry, neighbors can register their cameras so deputies know where video may be available if an incident occurs. For homeowners, registration simply lets investigators know cameras exist in the area.

"If you are registered, we can draw a circle on the map where we had an incident," said Sergeant Scott Dietrich with the Kent County Sheriff's Office. "We can send out an automatic message to everyone within that zone that says, hey, we are looking for video evidence between 1 o'clock and 2 o'clock this morning."

Camera registration is quick and is done through a secure online portal.

Business Integration Option

For businesses wanting enhanced security, the network offers camera integration through a device called a "core" that plugs into existing camera systems. This allows businesses to share camera feeds with the network during emergencies.

"You set the parameters," Dietrich said. "We can have it set up to where it only allows us in if there's an incident at that actual address."

Business owners maintain complete control and can unplug the device at any time.

Current Investigation Challenges

"When we have a crime that happens right now, we are going door to door, checking to see where cameras are, checking to see who has cameras, if they're working or not, and then trying to get ahold of someone who does have cameras that are working," Dietrich said. "It's all very time consuming and just delays us getting evidence that we might need."

Faster Response Times

With the Kent Safety Network, Dietrich said investigators could have developed a suspect description much quicker and gathered evidence more efficiently in cases like the International Beverage break-ins.

The network would allow investigators to access live camera feeds immediately to get suspect descriptions and direct responding units more effectively.

"We can see what direction they're leaving and get units in response to the area where they need to go, instead of wasting their time going somewhere else where they're not needed," he said.

Peace of Mind for Business Owners

Makkar said joining the network would provide significant peace of mind.

"Oh, 100% absolutely," he said. "Knowing that someone else is also keeping an eye on something that provides ways and means of a living for me and as caring for the safety of the people that are working here, including me and my family, big time."

For more information on the Kent Safety Network, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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