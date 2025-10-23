Ada Township to host annual Pumpkin Prowl Halloween event

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township's annual Pumpkin Prowl will take place Friday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. River Street will be closed to traffic as trick-or-treaters roam throughout Ada Village.

Activities at Legacy Park Amphitheater will include a dance performance by HMD at 5:30 p.m., a costume contest with four categories and prizes at 6:30 p.m., and live music on River Street. Grand Rapids Aerial will perform in the Dixon Lot, and pumpkin decorating will be available.

Big Joe Pesh from Mix 95.7 will serve as emcee from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional activities include mini pumpkin decorating, LEGO Dot build, a spooky tunnel with a visit from Crash from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and a stamp collection to create a Halloween scene.

Attendees can vote for their favorite booth on River Street and in the Dixon parking lot using tokens available from volunteers at entrances. Participants can also vote for their favorite pumpkin decorated by local businesses, with voting continuing through Oct. 28.

Food options will be available from multiple restaurants and food trucks throughout the event area.

Trick-or-treating locations include businesses along River Street and in the Dixon Lot area.

Additional event parking is available at Ada Vista School and Ada Christian Reformed Church on Bradfield Street.

