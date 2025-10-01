Ada Township to get its first retirement living community with $215 million investment

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A retirement living community called "The Averden" is coming to Ada Township, marking the first development of its kind in the neighborhood.

The $215 million project was unveiled by Holland Homes, with President and CEO Troy Vugteveen saying the name represents a place where truth is "not just spoken but lived. It's a community based on authenticity, purpose and the timeless truths of god's word."

The campus will house 136 homes across three distinct neighborhoods, according to David Tiesenga, chief strategy officer for Trillium Living. The development will include 16 villas described as spacious, single-family homes, 83 flats, 37 enclaves and 15 assisted living residences.

"Our Wellness and Recreation Center. The center will include indoor pickleball courts, a walking and running track, a pool and a hot tub with supporting group personal fitness areas," Tiesenga said.

The central building on campus will serve as a hub for social connection and will feature "a restaurant and a pub, a studio art, studio theater classroom, even a golf simulator for all those wannabe golfers that have to pick up on their game," Tiesenga said.

On-site medical care and full life care will also be available for residents.

Home prices will start at about $750,000, Vugteveen said, adding that price points are based on home values in the area.

He also added, "Our price points when you move in, you're really buying into the care that we are able to provide through skilled nursing, through assisted living, all the way through continuum."

The project is expected to bring about 120 jobs to the community, according to Vugteveen.

"We know there's a huge need. And if you look across the country, as far as data goes, that will continue to be a need for people as well," Vugteveen said.

According to the company's research, households with residents 75 years and older are expected to increase by 49% in Kent County within the next 10 years.

Ada Township Supervisor Tom Korth said the development addresses a local need.

"People who come to Ada, tend to want to stay in Ada, and so consequently, this is an important opportunity for us," Korth said.

The project is expected to break ground in early 2027. A sales office for the project will open Oct. 14 in Ada.

