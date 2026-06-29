ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly 1,500 people are dead and thousands more are injured as of Monday after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela. While recovery efforts are underway, one Ada teenager is using his eight 3D printers to help from thousands of miles away.

From Hobby to Business

Brady Ashcroft, 16, has turned his 3D printing business into a medical supply operation, creating lightweight splints for earthquake victims in Venezuela.

What began as a hobby with one printer has grown into eight machines that typically produce fidget toys, and custom keychains for his online store. Brady started his 3D printing business nearly two years ago. It has grown from one printer to eight over the past two years.

A Call to Help

But after seeing the devastation from the earthquakes on Reddit and Discord groups from the 3D printing community, those printers took on a different purpose.

"They don't deserve this in Venezuela, and they should get all the help they can get. And I want to have more to do with my 3D printer, instead of just making toys," Ashcroft said. "I want it to be more helpful than just making money."

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Ada teen turns 3D printing business into earthquake relief effort for Venezuela

Global Network of Volunteers

The designs for the medical splints came from a 3D printing company in Venezuela, which shared files online as hospitals faced an increasing need for orthopedic supplies. Brady is now part of a global network of volunteers using their printers to help coordinate through social media platforms.

"We made 100 now, and it depends on how much we're going to make until we feel like we need to send them out, because there's not much time left," he said, noting that splints won't be useful after a few days.

Family Team Effort

The teenager has paused customer orders to focus on the medical kits, printing, sorting and packaging each splint before shipping them to a collection center in Miami, Florida. From there, they'll reach doctors in Venezuela. Each package includes instructions and a toy from Brady's collection.

His mother, Lori Ashcroft, said she's not surprised by her son's willingness to help. Brady has previously donated items to Toys for Tots, printing octopuses from approved files, and has given a percentage of his sales to the Humane Society.

"I'm not really surprised at all that he's interested in helping out for this cause too," she said.

The family has turned the effort into a team operation, with Brady's parents helping with printing overnight and his sister managing social media for their business.

Simple Technology, Big Impact

Each splint takes about an hour and a half to print. The material softens in warm water, allowing the splint to mold to a patient's arm before firming back up.

"It doesn't cost us much to do it. It's printing time on the printers, which we've got the capacity, he's got the capacity," Lori Ashcroft said.

Ready for Future Disasters

"Makes me feel really good that could play a part in this, and the 3D printing community has come together to help the people in Venezuela," Brady Ashcroft said.

The teenager said this won't be the last time he uses his 3D printers to help others. He plans to monitor social media groups for future disasters where his equipment could make a difference.

"Whatever comes up, anything that comes up, if I find any more subreddits and Discords that need help, I'll definitely start printing more stuff, because I have eight 3D printers, and I can print anything," he said.

To visit Brady's shop, click here.

Disclosure: Brady Ashcroft's father previously worked as a supervisor at FOX 17.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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