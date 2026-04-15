ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Parks and Recreation will host a free community event for dog owners next month at Ada Park.

The Bark at Ada Park Dog Expo aims to bring together dog lovers from across West Michigan for an afternoon of connection and fun.

Attendees and their dogs can explore dog-centric vendors, meet local pet businesses and discover new products and services. The event will feature everything dog-related, from training tips to treats.

The expo is scheduled for Friday, May 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at Ada Park. Admission is free and no registration is required.

The event provides an opportunity for dog owners to connect with other dog lovers in the community.

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Ada Park to host free dog expo bringing together West Michigan pet lovers

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