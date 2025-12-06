Ada kicks off holiday season with Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys celebration

ADA, Mich. — The holiday season officially began in Ada Friday night with the lighting of the Ada Bridge during the annual Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys event.

"The train is leaving the station now, and people will be hitting all the stuff we've been working so hard for this whole year," said Jon Conkling, co-chair of Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys and board member of the Ada Business Association.

The village-wide celebration offered activities throughout the community, featuring Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, sled dogs, and a festival of trees. Attendees could ride trolleys between different event locations.

"The best part is they get the ride trolleys to each point," Conkling said.

FOX 17 team members served as guest conductors for the trolley rides, including morning anchors Janice Allen and Elliot Grandia, along with neighborhood reporter Cassandra Alonso.



"This is what the holidays are about, right? I mean going out and being festive and going out and doing things with your loved ones and seeing friends," Conkling said.

Conkling said more than 8,000 people attended Friday night's festivities, launching a weekend and month filled with holiday activities in the community.

"If you've never been, check us out next year. We're always the first Friday in December. It's a great holiday event, and I can't recommend it high enough," Conkling said.

