Ada to celebrate annual holiday tradition with Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township residents and visitors will gather Friday for one of the community's most anticipated annual events: Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys.
The evening begins with the covered bridge lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m., followed by a full lineup of family-friendly activities running through 8:30 p.m.
Holiday trolley rides through the village start at 5:45 p.m., providing visitors a festive way to tour the area. Families can also visit Santa's Village and stop by a letter-writing station located in the Candy Cane Forest.
The Ada History Center will host seasonal story time and feature live reindeer, while the library offers sled dog demonstrations and hands-on activities for children and families.
The Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys event marks the official start of Ada's holiday season celebrations.
