Ada farmers market continues with fresh produce and live music

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ada Farmers Market, a popular community event, is set to return on Tuesday, bringing a vibrant array of locally grown produce and live music to the residents of West Michigan.

The market, which takes place in the parking lot of the Community Church in Ada, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can expect to find 30 vendors offering meat, produce, baked goods, some handcrafted items, and food trucks.

A selection of freshly harvested farm products will also be available including fresh blueberries which are currently in season until mid-August. Other produce such as sweet corn, cucumbers, peaches, and tomatoes will also be coming into season.

The live music will be provided by Greg Price and a violinist but there will also be entertainment for kids as you walk around and do your shopping. The Kent District library will provide a story time at 10 AM as well as a balloon artist for a little bit of added fun.

The Ada Farmers Market will continue every Tuesday until October 28th, providing the community with a reliable source of locally grown produce and a chance to support their local farmers.

