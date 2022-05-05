East Grand Rapids earns Tree City USA designation and Growth Award

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of East Grand Rapids has earned a Tree City USA designation and Growth Award. The honors were awarded for promoting and caring for trees in the community.

2022 is the eighth year that East Grand Rapids has received the Tree City USA designation. Tree City USA is a program from the Arbor Day Foundation. It provides framework to manage and expand public trees in communities. The program also celebrates the importance of an urban tree canopy and improving care of vital city trees. East Grand Rapids is one of 124 communities in Michigan, and among 3,6000 cities in the county, to earn the Tree City USA designation for 2021.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by East Grand Rapids ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories:



Building the team

Measuring trees and forests

Planning the work

Performing the work

Community framework

“We are proud to again be recognized as a Tree City USA and earn the Growth Award, and we thank the Arbor Foundation for these honors,” said Mayor Katie Favale. “Both of these honors highlight our ongoing commitment to the environment, the health and well-being of our residents and a high quality of life in East Grand Rapids. Trees help keep our neighborhoods cooler in the summer, protect us in the winter and help improve our mental and physical health.”

