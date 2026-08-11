ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township is planning for the future of its parks after voters approved a parks millage earlier this year.

Kristen Covelle, an Ada Township resident whose family regularly uses the parks, said she was thrilled about the millage passing.

"I was just here a few days before to play pickleball with my family, and we're constantly using the trails. I mean, just even walking in over to Legacy Park," Covelle said.

"Oh, I was so thrilled because I was really worried, you know," she said about the millage results.

Parks and Recreation Director Wesley Deason said the township can now begin implementing its 10-year capital improvement plan, potentially as early as this fall.

Current projections anticipate approximately $1.5 million in Parks & Recreation expenditures this fiscal year, with roughly $306,000 allocated directly toward capital projects and purchases, according to Deason.

First Projects Underway

At Legacy Park, the township plans to replace the playground's mulch with poured-in-place rubberized surfacing. Deason said this will provide a safer, more consistent surface while improving accessibility for users of all abilities and reducing ongoing maintenance needs.

At Ada Park, smaller improvements will come first, including new waste receptacles and updated park maintenance equipment, followed by an entirely new playground planned for 2027.

Within the next three to five years, the township plans to build a new multi-use community building at Ada Park with space for programs, meetings and events. The facility will also house the Parks and Recreation Department's offices and public information center.

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What's coming to Ada Township's parks after voters approved more funding

Long-term Plans

The township also plans to improve its trail system and will dedicate $100,000 each year toward preserving green space and potentially acquiring additional land.

"In order to continue to maintain these wonderful things, more money is needed," Covelle said.

Private donations have helped fund some of Ada's existing park amenities. The millage will help maintain them.

Deason said the funding will also support maintenance, staffing, programming and equipment, allowing more work to be handled in-house through purchases of trucks, mowers and other equipment.

Without the millage, Deason said major projects such as the new Ada Park playground, the proposed community building and trail improvements likely would have been delayed, scaled back or removed from the plan altogether.

"I am so proud of my community," Covelle said.

Township leaders say they hope neighbors continue to see a park system that grows and improves. More information on various township projects is available on their social media pages and website.

For the Ada Township website, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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