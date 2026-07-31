'We were kicked out': New details in EGR restaurant confrontation in viral video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police records obtained by FOX 17 provide new details about a confrontation at Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen in East Grand Rapids that was captured on video and has over a million views on TikTok.

The incident began when Jessica Peña and Ariana Dunavan say they were asked to leave the restaurant after one took a sip of the other's alcoholic drink. The women say their server accused one of them of using a fake ID before the confrontation escalated.

"We weren't in this restaurant for probably more than 15 minutes before we were kicked out, so we were confused about what we did," Pena and Dunavan said.

According to the police report, Pena called officers and claimed an employee put their hands on her. She wanted to press charges.

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Carolina Kitchen owner Brienne Postema told officers the confrontation began after a server reported Dunavan had taken a sip of the alcoholic drink. In the report, Postema says she confronted the women about sharing alcohol.

The owner told police the women began to argue with her, so she asked them to leave. It was around that time that one of the women began recording video.

In a statement released earlier this week, the restaurant said: "The video presents only part of what happened. Prior to where the video begins, the patrons violated alcohol age-verification laws, which is why they were asked to leave."

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Peña and Dunavan told FOX 17 News they did nothing wrong.

"I'm 22, she's 22," Peña and Dunavan said.

Police ultimately determined the incident was a civil matter, closed the case and advised Peña she could pursue the matter through civil court if she chose.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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