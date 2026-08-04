Should East Grand Rapids borrow millions for a parking deck? Voters will decide

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids voters will decide Nov. 3 whether the city should borrow up to $9 million to help build a three-story parking deck with the school district.

The city commission voted Monday night to place the bond on the ballot after a lengthy discussion that showed division among commission members. Some members said they didn't have enough time to review information, with one member walking out.

The proposed 240-space parking deck would be built on Bagley Street next to East Grand Rapids High School. It's designed to replace parking spaces that will be lost during the high school renovation project. The city would split costs in half with East Grand Rapids Public Schools under the proposal.

The Project Details

The multi-level parking structure would include designated drop-off lanes, pedestrian paths, heated sidewalks, and security features.

If approved, taxpayers would pay an estimated average 0.4925 mills annually — about 49 cents per $1,000 of taxable value — over 20 years. Total debt service would reach approximately $13.2 million including interest.

The bond language also allows for proceeds to be used for a new traffic signal at Bagley and Lake Drive, estimated to cost up to $500,000.

Community Opposition

The project has drawn much opposition, especially from nearby residents.

"There should be no parking deck there. That is the shortest street in EGR, 600 feet long, 23 feet wide," said John Chronowski, who lives across from the proposed site.

Chronowski criticized the commission's handling of the issue.

"I think the city commission didn't handle it very well last night, and they haven't handled many things very well lately. And I think certain people in the community are getting a little upset about this," he said.

Former East Grand Rapids Mayor Nyal Deems also opposes the project.

"This parking deck is not needed, and the schools with 158 million dollars should go find a way to handle their parking problem. And let's give the tax-paying citizens of East Grand Rapids a break," Deems said.

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Should East Grand Rapids borrow millions for a parking deck? Voters will decide

Background

The parking shortage stems from the ongoing high school renovation approved by voters in 2023. School officials discovered during design that planned underground parking wasn't feasible, creating a net loss of 71 spaces once construction is complete.

A temporary gravel lot currently provides about 150 spaces through a city-school partnership costing approximately $40,000.

No Formal Agreement Yet

The city confirmed no formal cost-sharing agreement has been signed with East Grand Rapids Public Schools. The city said it cannot speak on behalf of the school board regarding any formal position they may have taken.

Continued City Response

In an email, a city spokesperson said: "The city commission's decision to place the parking proposal on the November ballot reflects our commitment to transparency and community involvement. This issue affects residents, businesses, and visitors, and City Commission is giving voters the opportunity to make an informed decision."

The city added: "By putting the question directly before the community, the Commission is ensuring that any long-term changes to parking in East Grand Rapids are shaped by the residents."

Opponent Scott Damman expressed concerns about the project's value.

"The fear here is we're going to be spending all this money, and we're going to be effectively building our bridge to nowhere," Damman said.

The city said future design work on the proposed deck will be put on hold until after voters weigh in on Election Day.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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