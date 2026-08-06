New zoning rules pass in Cascade Township; neighbors weigh what comes next

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township voters narrowly approved updated zoning rules Tuesday that will determine future development in the community.

The ordinance passed by 167 votes, with 3,727 neighbors supporting the measure and 3,560 opposing it.

The updated zoning rules replace an ordinance originally set in 1989 and includes limits on higher-density development in the village core and restrictions on homes along private roads.

After the township passed the new rules earlier this year, opponents gathered enough signatures to place the ordinance on the ballot. They argued the new rules would restrict property rights, future housing and business growth.

Opposition concerns

"We are kind of a stagnant township right now for a lot of reasons. There's not a lot of inventory on the market as far as residential units are concerned. So we're not getting those new people in," said Sara Fazio, a Cascade neighbor and board of review member.

Fazio, who has lived in the township for 25 years and served on the board of review for 20 years, fears the rules could make it harder to attract young families, businesses and future investment.

"My concern moving forward is I think it's going to be more restrictive for businesses to operate here, and I think it's going to have a negative effect on who moves into Cascade Township," Fazio said.

She also expressed concerns about the township's aging population and its impact on the school district. "If we're not bringing in the new families, our school district's going to shrink, and we're not going to have those state dollars for each person that's in the school district," Fazio said.

Supporter perspective

However, supporters believe the ordinance provides necessary balance between growth and community character.

"I think the future looks good for the township. I believe that there are a lot of possibilities that can go forward with the new zoning," said Scot VanSolkema, a Cascade neighbor and parks and pathways committee member.

VanSolkema said the new rules will allow for responsible growth, particularly along the 28th Street corridor where infrastructure can handle development.

WATCH THE VIDEO STORY

New zoning rules pass in Cascade Township; neighbors weigh what comes next

Township response

Township Supervisor Grace Lesperance said the election results show the community's goals align with leadership's vision.

"The results last night showed how much the community paid attention," Lesperance said. "The vote adopting or approving the zoning just really shows that the community's goals and leadership's goals are aligned, and that overwhelmingly we really want to preserve Cascade's character and enhance residents' quality of lives."

Lesperance emphasized the new rules only apply to future growth and said changes to the ordinance will be needed, including regulations for data centers. She confirmed that nothing can move forward related to data centers or crypto mining facilities while a legal pause is in place.

"I do hope and I think we can move together, you know, collectively to keep taking Cascade forward," Lesperance said.

Lesperance noted that despite intense public discourse, the process highlighted community engagement. "There was so much public feedback and involvement and participation that it really did flush out the issues," she said.

The township emphasized that current property owners won't be affected by the changes, as the new zoning only applies to future development decisions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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