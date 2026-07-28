New pedestrian bridge planned to connect trails across the Grand River in Ada

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new pedestrian bridge over the Grand River on Knapp Street is moving forward after decades of discussion, addressing a long-standing safety concern for non-motorists crossing the busy roadway.

The $10.23 million project will connect two sides of an extensive trail system as part of the Grand River Greenway, a regional effort to better connect trails across Kent County.

"If you have tried to go over the bridge not in a car, you know that you're taking your life into your own hands," said Ben Swayze, Kent County Parks and Recreation Director.

The project is funded through a partnership between Ada Township ($4.4 million), Kent County through Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. ($4.6 million), and the Kent County Road Commission ($1.3 million).

While the DGRI grant money must be spent by October 31, 2026, the bridge itself doesn't need to be finished by then. Township Manager Julius Suchy said the township has been working closely with Kent County Parks and the contractor to ensure the deadline is met.

Before work could move forward, an approved dive team relocated about 3,000 freshwater mussels in early June, including a federally protected snuffbox mussel, to another part of the Grand River.

"The mussels are an incredibly important part of the ecosystem and the river, helping to clean the river, among a ton of other stuff," Swayze said.

The project spans from Grand River to Pettis Avenue and will feature a 575-foot pedestrian bridge along with asphalt pathways and elevated concrete boardwalks. Due to material delays, most of the in-river work has been pushed to 2027.

Closures of Knapp Street are expected for 2027. The township will notify neighbors through its website, social media, notices in Township Hall and advance message boards at the project location in the weeks prior, according to Suchy.

"The connection from Pettis Avenue to Grand River Drive has been an issue for years and we hear from residents, especially in the wintertime about how difficult it is to cross the Knapp Street bridge," Suchy said. The bridge will allow neighbors to connect to trails from Ada Township to Cannon Township, access Grand Rapids Township via Knapp Street, and reach Roselle Park and downtown.

County leaders expect the project to be completed by August 2027. More information is available on the Grand River Network website.

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New pedestrian bridge planned to connect trails across the Grand River in Ada

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