EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several months after East Grand Rapids passed new rules for e-devices, neighbors and city officials offer different perspectives on how well the ordinance is working.

East Grand Rapids updated its bicycle ordinance in May to address growing safety concerns about e-bikes and other micromobility devices as their use shifts from older to younger riders.

The rules require riders to yield to pedestrians, wear helmets if under 18, and restrict riding on downtown sidewalks. Violators can face fines up to $100, though the city has emphasized education over enforcement.

Residents See Ongoing Safety Concerns

Brooke Deems, a parent of children who ride e-devices, said she appreciates the city taking action but hasn't seen much change.

"I have not seen any change in behavior," Deems said. "There needs to be conversations in the house, then when you're out with your family members, you need to make sure you're following it."

Deems questioned the practicality of enforcement, saying, "I think it would be hard to give a child a ticket."

East Grand Rapids resident Judith Baxter praised city leaders for addressing the issue, though she noted enforcement remains challenging.

"I'm not sure public safety knows how they're supposed to enforce this. It's a whole new issue for them, but it has to be done in some kind of way before somebody gets hurt or killed," Baxter said.

Baxter called for a multi-pronged approach: "Well, I think the ordinances have to be in place, and I think there has to be a method for enforcing them, and I think there has to be strong education provided for these kids at home, at school and in the community."

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Have East Grand Rapids' new e-device rules changed behavior?

City Says Ordinance Working as Intended

City officials offered a more positive assessment, saying the ordinance "is working as intended — creating a safer, more predictable environment for residents, visitors, and riders alike."

The city said the ordinance was "designed to give residents and public safety officers clearer tools to support safe riding throughout the community. Over the summer, our public safety department focused on education and outreach, and we've already seen meaningful improvements."

Officials reported "higher compliance" and said "community feedback has been largely positive, and our public safety team reports better compliance with the new standards."

The city plans to expand education this fall, saying it "will expand education into local schools to continue reinforcing safe micromobility practices. The best resource continues to be having parents purchase age-appropriate equipment and providing education on safe riding practices."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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