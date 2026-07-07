EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids city leaders are weighing four different fee structures for middle school athletics after rising costs for game officials, equipment and coaching stipends prompted a review of the current system.

Parks and Recreation Director Derek Melville said the cost increases are consistent with increases the city has seen across all operational areas. To stay competitive in hiring quality coaches and officials, the city is aligning its pay with other local middle school programs.

The potential changes come as families face increasing financial pressure from sports participation costs.

"They're sports, they're supposed to the fun, and you know, making friends and memories, and it puts financial burden on parents," said Gretchen Bird, an East Grand Rapids parent whose sons have played sports for years.

Four Options Under Consideration

City leaders are reviewing four pricing models, according to city documents.

The current system bases fees on actual operating costs for each sport and gender. Under this model, proposed fees for the 2026-2027 school year would range from approximately $144 for track to more than $500 for some sports, such as Boys Swim and Dive.

Option 2 would establish a flat $250 fee for all sports, matching the high school athletics fee structure. This option has support from both the City Finance Committee and Parks and Recreation Commission for its equity in pricing across all sports and genders, alignment with high school participation fees, and simple pricing format.

Options 3 and 4 offer variations that either adjust pricing based on demand or combine boys and girls programs to reduce gender-based fee differences.

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East Grand Rapids considers changes to middle school sports fees as costs rise

Current vs. Proposed Fees

Some of the most dramatic increases would affect popular sports. Boys swim and dive would jump from $217 last year to $530 under the cost-based model, or $250 under the flat fee structure. Soccer programs would increase from $120 to $360 under some options.

Cross Country, one of the lower-cost sports, would see a smaller increase under most options, rising from $111 to $162, though it would jump to $250 under the flat fee proposal. Water polo would see fees rise from $200 to a proposed $387 under the cost-based option.

Coaching Quality Drives Discussion

Andrew Grashuis, who has children in the district and coaches at the middle school level, said coaching turnover is a major concern driving the fee discussion.

"We've had a lot of turnover on coaches," Grashuis said. "Schools are paying three, four times what East is paying right now, and that's not going to draw good coaches longer term."

The memo identifies increased coaching stipends as among the cost drivers requiring the fee review.

Grashuis said when families don't see consistent coaching, some look to travel sports, paying significantly more.

"When you have that turnover, you just don't get that synergy, and that's I think what gets lost in some of this is that you know, we want the cost low. Totally understandable, but to run a sport and have solid coaching, it's a delicate balance," Grashuis said.

Administrative Costs and Revenue

All four options include a $32,300 administrative fee that covers credit card processing, registration software and a portion of the Middle School Athletic Director's salary. This administrative cost is consistent with how all Parks and Recreation programs are handled.

Financial Assistance Available

Melville said the goal is to support middle school athletics without creating barriers to participation. Families who need financial assistance can apply for scholarships through the East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation's Jimmy's Friendship Fund.

The East Grand Rapids School District did not respond to a request for comment.

The city commission is set to discuss the fee proposals July 6 at the Community Center.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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