East Grand Rapids approves new middle school sports fee plan; help available for families

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City commissioners have approved a new flat registration fee for middle school athletics that will charge all families the same amount regardless of which sport their child plays.

The $250 fee will apply to every middle school athlete for the upcoming school year, creating uniform pricing across all sports and genders. The decision comes as operating costs for the programs have increased, including coach pay.

When asked if the flat rate fee is fair, parent and coach Andrew Grashuis said, "I do, and it follows the high school model."

Four Options Considered

City leaders considered four different pricing models before selecting the flat fee approach. The options ranged from fees based on actual operating costs of each program to demand-weighted pricing that would have charged premiums for popular sports.

Under the previous model, fees varied significantly based on actual program costs.

Alignment with High School Model

The new system mirrors the pricing structure already used for high school athletics, creating consistency for families as students progress through programs. City officials identified several benefits of the flat fee approach, including administrative efficiency through a single price point that simplifies registration, budgeting, and communication.

The uniform rate ensures boys' and girls' programs are priced equally and prevents fees from fluctuating based on participation levels or sport-specific operating costs. The system also provides cost stability across all programs, with higher-cost or lower-participation sports supported by lower-cost, higher-participation sports.

"When you have various sports, especially with kids in certain sports that just don't have the numbers, you know, it's hard to ask them to pay in an exorbitant amount more, so this mitigates that a little bit," Grashuis said.

"That's the trade off right," Grashuis acknowledged. "I think this is a way we can retain coaches longer term, and I think that's the missing link that people may forget about."

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East Grand Rapids approves new middle school sports fee plan; help available for families

Coaching Stability a Key Factor

Parent Grashuis, who also coaches middle school basketball, said the fee increase addresses a significant challenge in retaining quality coaches.

"We have turnover at the middle school level and lower all the time," he said. "When we get to middle school, that's the stepping stone for high school, and we need that sustainability."

He noted that other districts pay their middle school coaches significantly more.

Financial Assistance Available

For families facing financial challenges with fees, the East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation offers support through Jimmy's Friendship Fund, named after Jimmy Gerkin, a beloved community member and school supporter.

"If there's a family that's facing a financial barrier or some kind of unexpected situation and needs some support to be able to fully engage in the activities that their kids want to be part of, Jimmy's friendship fund is here," said Amy Turner-Thole, executive director of the East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation.

The fund has been available for years. It has helped families with various activities including band camp, driver's training, and emergency needs like utilities or school supplies.

"We want to make sure this is as easy as possible for families, and that we make sure that we maintain confidentiality and privacy," Turner-Thole said.

Families needing assistance should contact their school's principal, who works directly with the foundation to provide help. The process is handled confidentially through building principals rather than requiring families to make direct requests to the foundation.

The fund operates on a case-by-case basis and can assist families with multiple sports and activities throughout the year, thanks to community donors and supporters.

More information about Jimmy's Friendship Fund is available at egrsf.org, where community members can also make donations specifically designated for the fund.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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