$12.1M grant moves Cascade neighborhood closer to city water after contamination

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Families in a Cascade neighborhood dealing with cancer-causing chemicals in their drinking water are one step closer to a permanent solution after the township received an over $12 million state grant to expand public water service.

Contamination Above Safety Limits

The funding will help pay for city water connections to the Hillsboro Avenue subdivision, where state officials identified PFAS contamination above Michigan drinking water standards in 2023. PFOA levels reached 38 parts per trillion — nearly five times Michigan's safety limit of 8 ppt. PFOS levels peaked at 45 ppt, exceeding the state's 16 ppt threshold.

The contamination was first discovered in November 2022 when a homeowner independently tested their well water and shared results with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. That prompted EGLE to begin testing nearby homes in early 2023.

Neighbors Surprise Discovery

Patrick Mullen moved to the neighborhood with his family in 2022, never expecting their water to be contaminated. When testing began, they weren't concerned.

"We'd heard enough about it from other locations in Grand Rapids that had had it, we thought, oh, it's too bad those people have it," Mullen said. "A little surprised when it came through positive."

Limited Initial Solution

After the contamination was discovered, the state provided Mullen's family with a free under-the-sink filter. But the solution only addressed drinking water from the kitchen sink, leaving the rest of the house untreated.

"Not happy that the solution was only for the kitchen," Mullen said. "We really thought there should have been a full house solution."

Concerned about water throughout his home and with kids and grandkids visiting regularly, Mullen invested in a whole-house filtration system when they rebuilt their home.

"We've got kids and grandkids that are over here all the time. We don't have to worry about what sink they're drinking out of and where they're getting their water," he said.

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$12.1M grant moves Cascade neighborhood closer to city water after contamination

Grant Details and Timeline

The grant will fund watermain construction and connections for 117 of the approximately 470 homes in the area that rely on well water. Homeowners must agree to connect and abandon their wells. The scope was designed to help the maximum number of homes with contaminated water using available funds.

Mullen said the funding is "long overdue" after more than three years since contamination was first discovered. Due to the project's complexity, EGLE has given Cascade Township until December 31, 2030 to complete the work, though officials hope connections can begin sooner.

Advice for Other Affected Families

While the Hillsboro area moves toward a solution, another recently identified contamination area on Aspenwood Drive remains in the sampling stages. For those families just learning about PFAS in their water, Mullen offered practical advice based on his experience.

"Well, if it's going to be 4, 5, 6 years before they get it, I'd put in the whole house system," he said.

Ongoing Investigation

EGLE continues working to identify the source of contamination. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has offered free under-the-sink filters to any home with PFAS detection and advises neighbors to use filtered water for drinking and cooking.

For more information about the Hillsboro Avenue area of interest, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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