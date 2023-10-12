Dwelling Place providing a path forward through permanent, affordable housing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids organization is hoping to address what they call a huge housing shortage in the area. They’re providing a path forward through permanent affordable housing.

Like his garden, life hasn’t always been in full bloom for Don Bongruno. He found himself hitting rock bottom after battling substance abuse for years, and went from living a comfortable life to being homeless.

“I'm a Veteran and a few things along the way happened...but I had families and I've owned houses, I've had good jobs,” said Bongruno.

But, from the ground he grew like a seed in the soil, after some much needed nurturing.

He’s been a Dwelling Place resident for almost 20 years. Getting help with housing and other support services to get back on his feet.

“If it weren't for Dwelling Place, I don't know where I would have wound up, but at the time I needed the they helped and I’m grateful for that,” said Bongruno.

Jeremy Deroo is the CEO of Dwelling Place. He says the mission is to improve lives by providing permanent affordable housing, support through health clinics, cooking classes and wellness programs, and revitalizing neighborhoods.

“It is important that people have that sense of pride of where they live, to allow themselves to really move forward in their lives,” said Deroo.

There’s also a huge focus on a strong sense of community. Wednesday at its Reflections Senior Living Center, they celebrated a new addition to their gardening space. A greenhouse built by volunteers and designed by students at Kendall College's Master of Architecture program. A simple structure giving residents more room to bloom.

Lorraine Wilson-Robertson has lived at Reflections since 2012 with her mom and sister. They have since passed away. But she’s not alone, finding family in her neighbors.

“We have breakfast and sometimes we have get-togethers,” said Wilson-Robertson.

She’s happy to call this place where she’s planted, home. Saying she’s truly blessed and glad to be here.

Dwelling Place also has a home ownership program to support low-and moderate-income home buyers by offering homes below 80% of area median income. For more information or to donate, click here.

