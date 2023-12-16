Duke & Dame: Easy mixed cocktails for your holiday gatherings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the midst of the holiday season, many people put their hosting skills up to the test, and some may be looking for that missing piece to liven up the party.

Duke & Dame Whiskey started as an idea between friends at a bar in south Florida. The two, including Co-Founder Amani Macaulay, said they wanted to redefine the whiskey drinking experience with the liquor's popularity growing. That's why they created Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey.

Macaulay says his whiskey offers amazing flavor without sacrificing the quality and complexity typically associated with premium whiskeys.

The company's whiskey as they describe it "has a robust salted caramel flavor and just the right amount of sweetness". They say the whiskey can be sipped neat or enjoyed in a cocktail.

FOX 17 Weekend Mornings was joined by Duke & Dame Whiskey to see what mixed drink and cocktail options you can make at home with as little hassle as possible.

Caramel Apple Sangria



2 parts Duke & Dame Whiskey

3 parts sauvignon blanc (can be subsituted with any dry white wine)

5 parts apple cider

garnish with apple slices

Morning Cure



1 1/2 oz. Duke & Dame whiskey

1oz. espresso (can be substituted with coffee)

1/2 oz. Liquor 43

garnish with cocoa powder

Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey is distilled and bottled in South Florida but is available in select liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Michigan as well as Florida and New York.

For more cocktail recipes or to find a location that sells the Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey, click here.

