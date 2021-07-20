Drug bust in Dowagiac leads to arrest of one man

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — One man, 24, was arrested on charges of possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine and felony firearm in the City of Dowagiac after a search conducted by the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team.

July 20, 2021 the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team searched an address on the 500 block of Vineyard PL Dr. leading to the discovery of crack cocaine and crack cocaine paraphernalia authorities report.

The name of the arrested man is being withheld pending arraignment and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information urged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line.

