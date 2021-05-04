Drivers injured after crash at Cass Co. intersection

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured after a car and a pickup truck collided at an intersection in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at M-62 and Brownsville St. in Jefferson Township around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says a car driven by a 26-year-old from Indiana failed to yield to the right of way of a pickup truck at the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

The car spun around before coming to a stop in a nearby yard. The pickup truck rolled multiple times, according to deputies, and the trailer it was towing disengaged and ended up about 150 yards away from the crash site.

The driver of the car was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries but did not want medical treatment.

