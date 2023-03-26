Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver extricated from car following accident, hospitalized

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 1:35 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 01:35:55-04

LEE TWP., Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Lee Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Saturday night around 8:40 near 50th Street and 104th Avenue.

Witnesses say they saw a car overturned in a swampy area

Investigators believe the car was driving westbound on 104th Avenue when it left the road, hit some trees and overturned in a swamp. The driver was found unconscious and had to be extricated.

The crash closed 104th Avenue between 50th and 52nd Street for a few hours.

The individual was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather