Driver extricated from car following accident, hospitalized

LEE TWP., Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Lee Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Saturday night around 8:40 near 50th Street and 104th Avenue.

Witnesses say they saw a car overturned in a swampy area

Investigators believe the car was driving westbound on 104th Avenue when it left the road, hit some trees and overturned in a swamp. The driver was found unconscious and had to be extricated.

The crash closed 104th Avenue between 50th and 52nd Street for a few hours.

The individual was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.