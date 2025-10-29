Dredging for Grand Haven's inner harbor expected to wrap up ahead of schedule

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven says dredging operations for Grand Haven's inner harbor are expected to conclude earlier than previously scheduled — which will allow a variety of vessels and large cargo ships to pass through the federal navigation channel once again without any restrictions.

Grand Haven's harbor is a vital shipping line. It plays a critical role in the state and regional economy and supports over 450 jobs while generating more than $88 million annually.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Detroit District maintenance dredging called for the removal of about 43,000 cubic yards from the federal channel under a $1.095 million contract awarded to The King Co., Inc., of Holland. The contract was amended in August to increase the total volume.

About 14,600 cubic yards was dredged from the entrance of the Grand River in June, but operations in the inner harbor were delayed over concerns about potential per-and-polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances. The Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), has identified areas to avoid so they can prevent any potential elevated PFAS concentrations.

In September, state and local leaders announced the dredging for Grand Haven's inner harbor would begin in October, with an expected completion date of November 8.

The inner harbor historically requires dredging about every three years. Maintenance dredging was last completed in 2022.

Dredging operations are still scheduled during daylight hours, and boaters are being asked to avoid the dredge, pipeline and supporting vessels until the work is complete.

