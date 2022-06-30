BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Benton Harbor Area Schools has appointed Dr. Kelvin Butts as the district’s new interim superintendent. Dr. Butts will assume the role starting on July 1.

Dr. Butts is currently the principal of Fair Plain Middle School. He also has a master’s degree in teaching and a doctoral degree in educational leadership. During his career, Dr. Butts has reportedly focused on increasing parental involvement, collaborating with educators, and utilizing data to make decisions that are best for students.

“The Board of Education is confident in Dr. Kelvin Butt’s ability to serve as Interim Superintendent as we move forward with leading the district in achieving the mission, vision, and goals of Benton Harbor Area Schools,” said Board of Education President Dashuna Robinson. “We ask that the community continue to fight with Tiger Nation as we revitalize Benton Harbor Area Schools as set forth in our strategic plan. Tiger Nation: 2nd to none!”

“I am humbled to be chosen for Interim Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools,” said Dr. Butts. “I hope to be a servant and an agent of change for the students, teachers, staff and community. I strive to do my best while serving as Interim Superintendent to continue to create a conducive learning environment for our students, merit raises for our teachers, and improve our facilities as our students, faculty and staff deserve the very best to be globally competitive.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube