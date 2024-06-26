Summer meal programs to feed 900K low-income children in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 900,000 school-aged children in Michigan will have access to meals thanks to permanent funding for a nationwide summer meal program.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow made the announcement in Grand Rapids alongside community leaders Wednesday.

We’re told funding will address a hunger gap that occurs in the summertime when children don’t have access to breakfasts and lunches they would normally have at school.

“Summer should be a time when children can learn, grow, and play without worrying about where their next meal will come from. I’m so proud that the Governor and the State Legislature have acted to make sure every Michigan child has access to healthy meals during the school year,” says Senator Stabenow. “My legislative victory is focused on making sure children have the same access to healthy meals in the summer regardless of where they live in Michigan. This is bringing us one step closer to ending childhood hunger.”

The following programs are now in place for qualified children 18 and under, as outlined by Stabenow’s office:



Traditional summer meals: Meals and enrichment activities will be made available on site, no application required.

Meals and enrichment activities will be made available on site, no application required. Rural meals to go: Accessible in select rural areas, families may obtain free meals via pickup or delivery.

Accessible in select rural areas, families may obtain free meals via pickup or delivery. Summer EBT: This program offers $120 per child in low-income families to purchase food at grocery stores. To qualify, households must receive assistance in the form of Medicaid or SNAP, or if the child is eligible for free meals or meals at reduced prices.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on traditional meals and rural meals to go.

Click here for more on the Summer EBT program.

For other resources, click here.

