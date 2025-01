Dozens of schools closed Wednesday for freezing weather

(WXMI) — Dozens of schools have announced closures for Wednesday as freezing weather and snowy road conditions persist.

The following schools are closed Wednesday:



Kentwood Public Schools

Forest Hills Public Schools

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Western Michigan University

Ferris State University: Opens campus/classes start at 12 p.m.

Aquinas College

Battle Creek Public Schools

Grandville Public Schools

Holland Public Schools

Hudsonville Public Schools

Kalamazoo Public Schools

Muskegon Public Schools

Rockford Public Schools

Muskegon Community College

