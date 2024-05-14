Dozens march demanding answers in 17-year-old's death

Loved ones are remembering 17-year-old Riley Doggett.

Family and Friends gathered outside the Kent County Sheriff's Office Monday night. The teenager died from his injuries after being hit by a deputy's vehicle last month.

"We need the officer's name. We need the video. What happened at that time. It is not fair that we had to say goodbye to my brother. We don't know anything besides he was in a car chase," Doggett's sister Taylor Daniels said.

According to investigators, Doggett was in a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit.

FOX 17 has obtained the Kent County Sheriff's Office 28-page incident report from the attorney representing Doggett's family.

The report says the vehicle Doggett was riding in was a stolen, white Range Rover.

Officers wrote in the report that they knew the vehicle because it had been involved in multiple thefts in Kent and Ottawa Counties.

"I would much rather talk to my brother through a jail cell if I had to," Daniels said.

The department's detective bureau had been monitoring some of the suspects who had ties to the stolen vehicle. The report says they executed a search warrant just days before recovering stolen gift cards, key fobs, AirPods, and two handguns.

The other suspect involved in the April 8th incident is a 17-year-old and is charged as a juvenile.

The report shows that a responding officer saw first aid being performed on Doggett when he arrived.

The officer wrote: "Based on the injuries that were visible. I was not sure if he had been run over by a patrol unit, or had perhaps been injured when he fled out of the vehicle being pursued."

Dozens marching for "Dignity of Humanity" around the Kent County Sheriff's Office. A few even knocked on the doors, demanding answers.

"We want law enforcement to be a little more careful when they are chasing people that are on foot and understand that when lead and iron hit flesh, there's a high risk of death. So we just want to do everything we can to preserve life, and we need your support," former Kent County Robert Womack said.

The former commissioner is asking for transparency and releasing body and dashcam video.

"There needs to be a communication between our sheriff and the mother of this child because she has some questions," Womack added.

Michigan State Police says they have handed the investigation over to the Kent County Prosecutor's office. Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 he has requested more information.

"If it was her child she would want to know. It's not fair to any parent in the world not to know what happened. Let us know what happened. We are not trying to pass judgment on anyone. Just tell us," Doggett's mom said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office sent FOX 17 a statement several weeks ago that reads in -

"KCSO needs to clarify that Riley was unintentionally struck by a police cruiser. This incident is a direct result of the inherent risk accompanying the serious criminal activity that Riley was engaged in during the weeks and months leading up to this incident. The safety of our community is our primary mission."

The Doggetts family plans to march on June 5th at the state capitol. They will join the Samuel Sterlings family in urging policy change.

