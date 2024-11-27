Downtown Rockford celebrates 'Thanksgiving Eve' with 13th annual pub crawl

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Brewing is back at it again with nine different beers throughout Downtown Rockford for a Thanksgiving Eve celebration.

It's part of a hometown homecoming.

“So many people come back to Rockford, you know; we’re getting ready for the big holiday tomorrow,” Rockford Brewing bartender Joshua Atkinson said.

The beers are brewed special for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Different beers are available at different locations. Some of it remains a mystery.

“We started leaking them this week on our social media outlets. Right now, we have Pop Fly Rye. It’s a collaborative brew with Mitten Brewing,” Atkinson said.

A full list can be found here:

A milk stout is available at the Corner Bar, where FOX 17 met Richard Maxim. He comes to the pub crawl every year. This year, he started a little early.

“Get home, take a nap,” Maxim said.

The folks at Rockford Brewing encourage everyone to drink responsibly. They say half pours — or samples — of beer are available.

