Downtown Market Ice Bar returns to Grand Rapids

Posted at 9:26 AM, Feb 05, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's beginning to look a lot like winter which means it's a great time to see some ice sculptures. If you're looking to see some ice creations, the Downtown Market may have what you're looking for.

The market is playing host to Ice Bar, an ice carving event that features games, beer and ice sculptures.

The market will carve 12 feet of ice into an outdoor bar. There will also be ice sculptures throughout Downtown Grand Rapids.

20 businesses will be on hand inside Downtown Market if you need something to eat.

The Ice Bar will be open on February 10th and 11th from noon until 8.

