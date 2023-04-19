Downtown Holland looking for performing artists for 2023 Street Performer Series

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland has announced that it is looking for performing artists and groups to participate in the 2023 Street Performer Series.

Musicians, jugglers, caricature artists, dancers, magicians, balloon twisters, and face painters are highly encouraged to apply to be part of the series. Performers will receive a stipend of $20 for each performance. They will be paid at the conclusion of the series.

Performers who wish to participate can complete an online application, which can be found here. A link to audition materials, such as a video or audio recording, must also be submitted as part of the application. Performers must be 14 years old or older. Groups are limited to no more than six members. Applications for the 2023 Street Performer Series are due by Friday, May 5.

The performers who are accepted must obtain a Downtown Holland Street Performer Permit from the Downtown Development Authority before their first performance. Permits are $15 for individual artists and $25 for groups. They are valid through the end of the calendar year. The permits also allow performers the opportunity to perform at their leisure and busk for tips outside of the series in the approved performance locations.

The 2023 Street Performer series will begin on Thursday, June 15. It will be held every Thursday from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until August 17.

Applications for the 2023 Street Performer Series are due by Friday, May 5. Anyone with questions about the application process can contact the Downtown Holland office at downtown@cityofholland.com or (616)-796-1210.

