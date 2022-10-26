Downtown Holland hosting trick-or-treat event on Saturday, October 29

HOLLAND, Mich. — Kids will have a chance to trick-or-treat before Halloween in downtown Holland. The trick-or-treating event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

About 60 businesses and organizations in downtown Holland will be handing out candy. Participating businesses and organizations will have signs on their front doors.

Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while trick-or-treating.

The event will be sponsored by Adient Lakewood, who will be giving away candy, stickers, and other giveaways on 8th Street.

“Adient Lakewood is proud to sponsor downtown Holland trick-or-treating on October 29,” said Adient’s Plant Human Resources Manager Fabiola Dussia. “Adient is pleased to collaborate with downtown Holland to create a fun community event for our employees, their families, and the entire community. The Lakewood automotive seating plant team has been supporting the local community for many years and looks forward to doing so in the future as well. Alongside our amazing employees, we are excited to be part of this fun activity with their families and to give a back to the kids in our city.”

Downtown Holland’s trick-or-treating event will be held on Saturday, October 29. A list of the participating businesses and organizations can be found below:



Apothecary Gift Shop

Adecco

Anna Interiors

Big Lake Brewing

Blue Veranda

Borrs Shoes & Accessories

Brick + Ivy Market

Cakabakery on 8 th

Carolyn Stich Studio

Cherry Republic

Curragh Irish Pub

Dutch Village Downtown

Engedi Salon

Frances Jaye

Fris Supply Shop

Fustini’s

Garsnett Beacon Candle Co.

Gazelle Sports

Glad Rags

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Store

Holland Area Visitors Bureau

Holland Community Theatre

Holland Museum

Hops at 84 East

Huizenga Gamache & Associates

jb and me

Jean Marie’s

Jimmy John’s

Kilwin’s

Knickerbocker Theatre

Kyle Geenen Group

Laurel and Jack

Lemonjello’s Coffee

Love MI

Market Zero

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Mizu Sushi

New Holland Brewing

Ol Asian Bistro

Onalee’s

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Pioneer Club of Holland

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Reader’s World

Sea Bags

Silver Fox II Jewelry

Sperry’s Moviehouse

Spring Sweet

The Bridge

The Flower House Holland

The Poppy Peach

Three Chairs Co.

TIKAL

Tip Toes

Tweed Baby Outfitters

Upscale Lakeshore

Whit’s Frozen Custard of Holland

