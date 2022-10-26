Downtown Holland hosting trick-or-treat event on Saturday, October 29

HOLLAND, Mich. — Kids will have a chance to trick-or-treat before Halloween in downtown Holland. The trick-or-treating event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
About 60 businesses and organizations in downtown Holland will be handing out candy. Participating businesses and organizations will have signs on their front doors.
Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while trick-or-treating.
The event will be sponsored by Adient Lakewood, who will be giving away candy, stickers, and other giveaways on 8th Street.
“Adient Lakewood is proud to sponsor downtown Holland trick-or-treating on October 29,” said Adient’s Plant Human Resources Manager Fabiola Dussia. “Adient is pleased to collaborate with downtown Holland to create a fun community event for our employees, their families, and the entire community. The Lakewood automotive seating plant team has been supporting the local community for many years and looks forward to doing so in the future as well. Alongside our amazing employees, we are excited to be part of this fun activity with their families and to give a back to the kids in our city.”
Downtown Holland’s trick-or-treating event will be held on Saturday, October 29. A list of the participating businesses and organizations can be found below:
- Apothecary Gift Shop
- Adecco
- Anna Interiors
- Apothecary Gift Shop
- Big Lake Brewing
- Blue Veranda
- Borrs Shoes & Accessories
- Brick + Ivy Market
- Cakabakery on 8th
- Carolyn Stich Studio
- Cherry Republic
- Curragh Irish Pub
- Dutch Village Downtown
- Engedi Salon
- Frances Jaye
- Fris Supply Shop
- Fustini’s
- Garsnett Beacon Candle Co.
- Gazelle Sports
- Glad Rags
- Glik’s Boutique
- Glik’s Men’s Store
- Holland Area Visitors Bureau
- Holland Community Theatre
- Holland Museum
- Hops at 84 East
- Huizenga Gamache & Associates
- jb and me
- Jean Marie’s
- Jimmy John’s
- Kilwin’s
- Knickerbocker Theatre
- Kyle Geenen Group
- Laurel and Jack
- Lemonjello’s Coffee
- Love MI
- Market Zero
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- Mizu Sushi
- New Holland Brewing
- Ol Asian Bistro
- Onalee’s
- Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato
- Pioneer Club of Holland
- Pretties Intimate Apparel
- Reader’s World
- Sea Bags
- Silver Fox II Jewelry
- Sperry’s Moviehouse
- Spring Sweet
- The Bridge
- The Flower House Holland
- The Poppy Peach
- Three Chairs Co.
- TIKAL
- Tip Toes
- Tweed Baby Outfitters
- Upscale Lakeshore
- Whit’s Frozen Custard of Holland