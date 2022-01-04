Watch
Dowagiac man taken to hospital after crashing into tree

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A man had to be removed from his vehicle and taken to the hospital after losing control of his car and hitting a tree Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 12:45 p.m. on Peavine Street east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township in Cass County, a news release said.

Cass County deputies say the 33-year-old from Dowagiac was traveling on Peavine Street when he lost control of his car, left the road and hit a tree.

Rescue personnel got him out of the car and took him to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He was wearing a seat belt and the air bag was working, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.

