Dowagiac man taken to hospital after crashing into tree

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A man had to be removed from his vehicle and taken to the hospital after losing control of his car and hitting a tree Tuesday afternoon.
It happened about 12:45 p.m. on Peavine Street east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township in Cass County, a news release said.
Cass County deputies say the 33-year-old from Dowagiac was traveling on Peavine Street when he lost control of his car, left the road and hit a tree.
Rescue personnel got him out of the car and took him to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.
He was wearing a seat belt and the air bag was working, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.