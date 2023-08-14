Dowagiac man dies in Howard Township motorcycle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Dowagiac man has died after a motorcycle crash in Cass County early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they were notified via a crash alert on the victim’s iPhone. The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Maple Lane and M-51 in Howard Township.

We’re told the motorcyclist drove north on M-51 when he left the road, lost control and ran into an embankment.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, according to MSP. He was not wearing a helmet.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are not yet sure why the crash occurred; drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube