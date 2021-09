WAYNE TWP., Mich. — A 65-year-old Dowagiac man was found dead at a house fire in Wayne Township, according to authorities.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, police were dispatched to a house fire in the 24000 block of Meade Street in Cass County.

Upon arrival, police found a 65-year-old Dowagiac man who they believe died inside the home.

The cause of the house fire is unknown at this time, as the incident is under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube