DoorDash suspends operations in parts of West Michigan ahead of winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DoorDash is suspending operations in some areas of the state as a major winter storm makes its way toward West Michigan.

Thursday, DoorDash announced it was activating its Severe Weather Protocol across parts of Michigan and Indiana.

“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating our Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations across parts of Michigan and Indiana.”

DoorDash says all operations will be suspended in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday:

Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo

Muskegon

Traverse City

Benton Harbor

“We are closely monitoring the difficult conditions on the ground and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Our thoughts are with local Dashers, merchants and customers and we thank all of them for their understanding,” Crowley added.

According to DoorDash, the time and duration of the suspension will vary by city.

