Donut & Beer Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a great weekend for donut and beer lovers. The Donut and Beer Festival returns to LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids this weekend.

It's the first time since 2019 the festival has been in West Michigan.

The event is fun for all-ages. It'll will feature 25-30 donut vendors from around the country and more than 50 breweries.

There will also be non-alcoholic ciders and drinks available along with games, entertainment and live music.

There are still some tickets available online.