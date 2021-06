IRONS, Mich. — The Michigan DNR is looking for information about a well-known albino deer that was found dead Sunday in Lake County.

The DNR says the deer was shot by a crossbow, likely from the road, between 5-7 a.m. on Sunday.

The deer was found at the edge of someone’s yard along North Bass Lake Rd. in Irons.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. You can call or text 24/7 and may be eligible for a cash reward.