Dive into winter on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Mackinac Island is one of the most popular summer travel destinations in the country. While the island is well known for its summer beauty, the island never takes a break. There are some fun winter activities you can do on the island.

If you're looking for a unique place to ski, you can head to the island's state parks for a winter wonderland of skiing.

You can even participate in the Mackinac Island Twilight Turtle Trek, a ski and snowshoe event on lit trails.

While many of the shops and hotels are closed, some stores and lodging options stay open all year.