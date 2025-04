MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are on scene in one Muskegon Heights neighborhood after a report of shots fired, according to Muskegon Central Dispatch.

FOX 17 crews located the heavy police presence Monday night on Hoyt St., south of E. Sherman Blvd. Multiple evidence markers were seen on the ground.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

Officers on scene say the investigation is pending.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube